WESTMINSTER DOG SHOW

A Westminster wow: Bichon frise becomes America's top dog

Bichon frise becomes America's top dog. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on February 14, 2018. (WPVI)

By BEN WALKER
NEW YORK --
Flynn the bichon frise won best in show at the Westminster Kennel Club on Tuesday night, a choice that seemed to surprise almost everyone in the crowd at Madison Square Garden.

Fans who had been loudly shouting for their favorites fell into stunned silence when judge Betty-Anne Stenmark announced her decision.

No matter, the white powder puff was picked and walked off as America's top dog.

Guided by expert handler Bill McFadden, Flynn beat out Ty the giant schnauzer, Biggie the pug, Bean the Sussex spaniel, Lucy the borzoi, Slick the border collie and Winston the Norfolk terrier.

"It feels a little unreal," McFadden said. "I came in expecting nothing except hoping for a good performance, and I think I got it."

Underdogs and upsets are way more than norm on the green carpet of the Garden - inside dog fanciers indeed fancied Flynn, but the people sitting in the stands was obviously pulling for other dogs.

Ty came into this competition as the nation's No. 1 show dog last year and finished as the runner-up. He endeared himself to the crowd by jumping up and putting his front paws around handler Katie Bernardin after winning the working group earlier in the evening. Slick and Lucy also drew applause.

Cheers of "Let's go, Biggie!" bounced all arena for the popular pug. And Bean was a clear crowd favorite, the way he sat up straight on his hind legs and begged judges for the biggest treat in dogdom.

Almost 6, Flynn posted his 42nd career best in show victory in what is almost certainly his last show before retiring.

------
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
