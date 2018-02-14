Video shows purse snatching suspect in West Philadelphia

Police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect caught on camera snatching a purse from a 78-year-old woman in West Philadelphia.

It happened at 6 p.m. on January 13th in the parking lot of the Shop Rite supermarket in the 1500 block of North 52nd Street.


Surveillance video shows the suspect getting out of a car, grabbing the victim's purse, then jumping back into the vehicle.

The woman tried to stop the suspect by jumping onto the car as it backed up. She was knocked to the ground, but not seriously hurt.

The man got away with the woman's credit cards, identification and $100 cash.

Police have released the following description of the suspect:

White male, late 20 years-of-age, light complexion, thin build, light mustache and beard, wearing a black winter hat, black jacket, red hooded sweatshirt and tan pants.

He was operating a gray four-door sedan possibly an early model Hyundai Accent.

Anyone with information about the crime or the suspect is asked to contact Detective Strunk at the Philadelphia Police Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183/3184.

