PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING

Football coach hailed a hero for saving students' lives during Florida high school massacre

EMBED </>More Videos

Students are thanking a coach after he shielded them from gunfire.

PARKLAND, Florida --
A football coach who also worked as a security guard is among the dead in a school shooting that claimed 17 lives in Parkland, Florida.

The football program at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School tweeted that assistant coach Aaron Feis died while selflessly shielding students.
EMBED More News Videos

17 killed in Florida school shooting. Maggie Rulli reports during Action News Mornings on February 15, 2018.



The tweet ended: "He died a hero and he will forever be in our hearts and memories."

Feis graduated from the school in 1999 and worked mainly with the junior varsity, the team website said. It said he lived in nearby Coral Springs with his wife and daughter.

A former student is charged with using an AR-15 to kill 17 people at the school. The team website said Feis spent his entire coaching career at Marjory Stoneman after playing there as a student.

The Sun Sentinel reported that Feis, acting as a school security guard, responded to the original call on a school walkie-talkie. Someone on the radio asked if loud sounds they heard were firecrackers, said football coach Willis May, who also carries a radio.

"I heard Aaron say, 'No, that is not firecrackers.' That's the last I heard of him," May said.

Feis' online biography at the team website said he played center at the school from 1995-98, and worked with both junior varsity and varsity lineman. He also served as the college recruiting coordinator and worked with football operations.

"He was a great guy," sophomore Douglas lineman Gage Gaynor told the newspaper. "Everyone loved him. Shame he had to go like this. Always gave his all to making us better. Definitely learned a lot from him."

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Report a Correction or Typo
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
school shootingschool violencemass shootingparkland school shootingu.s. & worldFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Police: Fla. school gunman had extra ammo, fired for 3 minutes
PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING
Parkland school shooting survivors file civil rights lawsuit
Fallon to Parkland students: 'Don't let anything stop you'
Parkland students and more mourn Texas school shooting
A look at school gun violence in 2018
Prom night for Stoneman Douglas students of Parkland
More parkland school shooting
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Show More
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
More News