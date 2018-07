GIRL SCOUT COOKIES

Caramel deLites Stuffed French Toast

2 Eggs

1 Cup Milk

Cup Sugar

1 tsp Cinnamon, ground

1 tsp Vanilla Extract, pure

1 Cup Mascarpone Cheese

6 Girl Scout Caramel deLites Cookies, Finely Chopped

Cup Confectionary Sugar

1 Tbl Vanilla Extract, pure

4 pieces Brioche Bread, 2" Thick

As Needed Maple Syrup, Local

Directions:

Lucy's Girl Scout Strawberry Lemonade Cheesecake Bites

1 pack Cream Cheese, room temperature

1-2 cups Powdered Sugar

4 tablespoons Sweetened Condensed Milk

1/2 teaspoon Vanilla Extract

1/2 teaspoon Lemon Zest

6 crushed Girl Scout Lemonades Cookies - need 3 for filling and 3 for garnish

1 pack of Fresh Strawberries

It's Girl Scout Cookie time! Some creative chefs are using the cookies to create culinary masterpieces. Karen Rogers checks out a delicious fundraising competition called the Girl Scout Cookie Crunch.Musikfest Café presented by Yuengling101 Founders Way, Bethlehem, PA 18015610-297-7100Combine all ingredients in a large bowl, mix well until incorporated. Keep refrigerated until ready to use.Fold all ingredients together in a bowl until well incorporated and smooth.Preheat Oven to 350 degrees F. Heat a large sauté pan and then add butter. Dredge the bread in the batter and place in the pan. Cook until golden brown on both sides, approximately two minutes. Remove from pan and let cool. Divide filling between two pieces of the bread top with the remaining two pieces of bread. Transfer French toast to oven and bake for eight minutes. Serve with maple syrup and crushed Girl Scout Caramel deLites cookies.In mixer, blend cream cheese, condensed milk, vanilla and lemon zest and 3 crushed cookies. Add powdered sugar until desired thickness. Cut the stems off of each strawberry and cut the bottoms off to flatten for standing. Using a small knife, hollow out a small hole in the center of each strawberry. Using piping bag or ziplock sandwich bag with small corner cut and squeeze filling in each strawberry. Either dip top of strawberry in crushed cookies or sprinkle cookies on top. Consider leaving out the lemon zest and using Girl Scout Shortbread cookies instead. You could also leave out the lemon zest, add in shaved chocolate and use Girl Scout S'mores or Thanks-a-lots. Like peanut butter and jelly sandwiches? Leave out the lemon zest and use Girl Scout Peanut Butter Sandwiches. Use your imagination!----------Check out FYI Philly on social media. Like us on Facebook FYI Philly on Facebook for more about destination sites across the region.