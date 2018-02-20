It's Girl Scout Cookie time! Some creative chefs are using the cookies to create culinary masterpieces. Karen Rogers checks out a delicious fundraising competition called the Girl Scout Cookie Crunch.
Girl Scout Cookie Crunch: Sunday, Feb. 25, 1-3pm
Musikfest Café presented by Yuengling
ArtsQuest Center
101 Founders Way, Bethlehem, PA 18015
610-297-7100
Caramel deLites Stuffed French Toast
Batter
- 2 Eggs
- 1 Cup Milk
- Cup Sugar
- 1 tsp Cinnamon, ground
- 1 tsp Vanilla Extract, pure
Filling
- 1 Cup Mascarpone Cheese
- 6 Girl Scout Caramel deLites Cookies, Finely Chopped
- Cup Confectionary Sugar
- 1 Tbl Vanilla Extract, pure
- 4 pieces Brioche Bread, 2" Thick
- As Needed Maple Syrup, Local
Directions:
Batter:
Combine all ingredients in a large bowl, mix well until incorporated. Keep refrigerated until ready to use.
Filling:
Fold all ingredients together in a bowl until well incorporated and smooth.
French Toast:
Preheat Oven to 350 degrees F. Heat a large sauté pan and then add butter. Dredge the bread in the batter and place in the pan. Cook until golden brown on both sides, approximately two minutes. Remove from pan and let cool. Divide filling between two pieces of the bread top with the remaining two pieces of bread. Transfer French toast to oven and bake for eight minutes. Serve with maple syrup and crushed Girl Scout Caramel deLites cookies.
Lucy's Girl Scout Strawberry Lemonade Cheesecake Bites
Ingredients:
- 1 pack Cream Cheese, room temperature
- 1-2 cups Powdered Sugar
- 4 tablespoons Sweetened Condensed Milk
- 1/2 teaspoon Vanilla Extract
- 1/2 teaspoon Lemon Zest
- 6 crushed Girl Scout Lemonades Cookies - need 3 for filling and 3 for garnish
- 1 pack of Fresh Strawberries
Directions
In mixer, blend cream cheese, condensed milk, vanilla and lemon zest and 3 crushed cookies. Add powdered sugar until desired thickness. Cut the stems off of each strawberry and cut the bottoms off to flatten for standing. Using a small knife, hollow out a small hole in the center of each strawberry. Using piping bag or ziplock sandwich bag with small corner cut and squeeze filling in each strawberry. Either dip top of strawberry in crushed cookies or sprinkle cookies on top. Consider leaving out the lemon zest and using Girl Scout Shortbread cookies instead. You could also leave out the lemon zest, add in shaved chocolate and use Girl Scout S'mores or Thanks-a-lots. Like peanut butter and jelly sandwiches? Leave out the lemon zest and use Girl Scout Peanut Butter Sandwiches. Use your imagination!
----------
Check out FYI Philly on social media. Like us on Facebook FYI Philly on Facebook for more about destination sites across the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly