Philadelphia DA files second lawsuit against opioid makers

Philly District Attorney takes stand on opioid crisis.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia's district attorney says he has filed a lawsuit against 10 different pharmaceutical companies, claiming the companies have helped fuel the city's opioid crisis through deceptive marketing.

District Attorney Larry Krasner's lawsuit announced Thursday follows a lawsuit filed in January by Philadelphia city officials. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports Krasner's lawsuit was filed on Feb. 2, nearly two weeks before Thursday's news conference.

Krasner praised the city's earlier actions against pharmaceutical companies, saying his suit complements the city's lawsuit.

The drug companies named in the lawsuit have previously said in similar lawsuits they don't believe litigation is the answer, but have pledged to help.

A Krasner spokesman says the news conference was scheduled to be held after the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl victory parade to gather more attention.

