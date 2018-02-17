Student injured after chain falls from ceiling during Penn State's THON

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WPVI) --A student was injured in the first hours of Penn State's annual charity event, THON.
A student photographer tweeted pictures of a chain that fell from the ceiling and hit the girl in the head.
Action News Reporter Chad Pradelli was there when it happened and says the student was able to walk away, but appeared to be in a lot of pain.
There's no word yet on her condition.
School officials are looking into how the accident happened.
