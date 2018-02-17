Man recovering after being shot in Grays Ferry

Philadelphia police continue to investigate a shooting that left a man injured early this morning.Police say the 22-year-old victim was driving his car along the 3300 block of Reed Street in the Grays Ferry section just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday.According to police, the victim's car was shot at three times and he was hit in the back of the knee.Bullet holes could be seen in the SUV outside the emergency room entrance at Penn Presbyterian.The victim is in stable condition as police search for a suspect.------