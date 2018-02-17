WEATHER

Heavy slushy wet snow fell across the Delaware Valley

EMBED </>More Videos

PennDOT ready for Saturday's storm. Annie McCormick reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on February 17, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Heavy slushy wet snow fell across the city Saturday night, weighing down umbrellas and leaving people soaked.

From the Parkway to Center City to Southwest Philadelphia, the snow slowed Saturday night plans.

Jordan Brooks of Germantown said, "I knew it was going to snow but I didn't know it would be like this slushiness."

"I thought snow season was over," Tay Wesley of Southwest Philadelphia said.

Amy Matson of Lebanon, Connecticut said, "It's slushy, it's rainy but it's not terrible."

With 400 trucks on the road, PennDOT began salting operations midday.

At the salty yard at Swanson and Oregon in South Philadelphia, front loaders filled dump trucks.

We spoke to Peter Scerati from PennDOT, "I think we lucked out this year. We had all of these nuisance storms, you know they didn't add up to anything really.

We asked does that mean we have plenty of salt available? Scerati said, "Yes plenty of salt."

This messy winter slosh was a winter wonderland for some Temple students who were happy to get another chance to play in the snow.

Megan Ross of North Philadelphia said, "Document it with some cute snow pictures. Snow is a nice surprise."

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Report a Correction or Typo
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
weatherphilly newssnow
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Philadelphians battle the extreme heat
Hot weather means big business at the Jersey shore
What is 'Manhattanhenge' and how can you see it?
Cecily Tynan visits with the oldest animal at the Philadelphia Zoo
More Weather
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Show More
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
More News