Woman dies, 2 firefighters injured in house fire in Fox Chase

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police say a woman was killed and two firefighters were injured in a house fire in Philadelphia's Fox Chase neighborhood.

The fire started around 6:30 p.m. Saturday on 7600 block of Verree Road.

Crews arrived to heavy flames showing from both floors of a two-story house.

The victim's body was found on the second floor. Authorities believe she was about 70 years old.

The two firefighters are in stable condition at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

The blaze was placed under control after 7:45 p.m.

