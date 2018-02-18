VIDEO: Crook accidentally smashes partner in face with a brick

EMBED </>More Videos

Have you ever wondered what happens when you add bricks to boneheads? Well, according to a viral surveillance video, you get a break-in gone wrong. (KTRK)

SHANGHAI, China (WPVI) --
Have you ever wondered what happens when you add bricks to boneheads?

Well, according to a viral surveillance video, you get a break-in gone wrong.

Police in Shanghai released video showing two suspects approaching a business.

They each have a brick in their hand and one throws it at the door, but the other one didn't hit his target.
The would-be crook missed his throw and appeared to knock his accomplice out cold.

The video shows the suspect picking up his unconscious partner, and fleeing the scene.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Report a Correction or Typo
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
burglaryattempted robberychinau.s. & worldviral videosurveillance videocaught on camera
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Show More
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
More News