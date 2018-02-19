Police: Pregnant woman kicked in stomach in Center City

CENTER CITY (WPVI) --
A pregnant woman was kicked in the stomach while standing outside a Center City Dunkin' Donuts shop, police say.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, February 11 on the 1000 block of Arch Street.

Police say the 33-year-victim, who is 5-months pregnant, was approached by the suspect.

The suspect asked the victim for $2.

Police say when the woman stated she didn't have any money, the suspect kicked the victim in the stomach.

The victim was transported to Hahnemann University Hospital for treatment.

The suspect is described as a black male, early 20 years-of-age, with a goatee, wearing a white t-shirt, black sweatpants, black sneakers, and carrying a black jacket.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Gallagher with the Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093/3094.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Report a Correction or Typo
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
philly newsassaultattackpregnant womanCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News