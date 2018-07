A dog refused to become prey to a wolf pack in Abruzzo, Italy.Video shows three wolves chasing down a dog and biting it twice.The dog escapes during the chase by jumping through a hole in a fence.The man who recorded the video, Paolo Forconi, says residents in the area have seen an increase in wolf sightings and attacks in recent years.The wolves prey on red deer, goats, and other small pets, according to Forconi.