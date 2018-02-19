POLICE: Man killed in front of Hunting Park grocery store

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A man is dead after being shot in the city's Hunting Park section Monday.

It happened around 5 p.m. along the 3800 block of North 13 Street, at the intersection with Pike Street

Initial reports were that the victim was shot in the head and collapsed in front of a community grocery store.

Responding officers scooped the victim and transported him to Temple Hospital where he later died.

No arrests have been made.

Investigators are still searching for a motive for the shooting.

