TRAFFIC

Vehicles damaged after truck spills liquid asphalt onto roads in South Jersey

EMBED </>More Videos

Vehicles damaged after asphalt spills on NJ highways. Bob Brooks reports during Action News at 4pm on February 20, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PAULSBORO, N.J. (WPVI) --
Cleanup work is underway and damage to vehicles is being assessed after a truck's load of hot liquid asphalt leaked out over 14 miles of highway in Gloucester and Salem counties Tuesday morning.

The spill happened around 5 a.m., after a truck from Tri-State Transportation Company, which is based in Thorofare, N.J., left the Paulsboro Refinery with a load of liquid asphalt.

A trucking company spokesman told Action News the material, which was boiling hot, immediately started leaking from a faulty valve.

It's called a boil-over.

"A boil over is when condensation gets into the tank and the asphalt mixes with it. When you close the lid and starts moving it activates it and it boils over," said Dave Maines of Tri-State Transportation.



It spilled out on the road as the truck made its way from Swedesboro Road to Route 130 South and then onto I-295 South.

The leak stopped about 14 miles from the refinery, at mile marker 4 on I-295 South, after enough of the vehicle's load had spilled out to clear the faulty valve.


The driver, who was apparently unaware of what had happened, continued on to his destination in Baltimore.

Shortly after the truck left the refinery, New Jersey State Police began receiving reports of cars which had been damaged after running over the material. They say as many as 20 to 30 cars have been damaged.

Vince Preto drove through it in his new truck. The asphalt was caked onto his tires.

"Five o'clock in the morning and I thought I had a flat tire, you know," he said.

It clearly wasn't.

"I pulled over the side of the road and I called the cops and I filed a report," Preto said.

Maines said drivers can bring their cars to the company and they'll get the asphalt off.

"All they have to do is give me a call and we'll take care of it and we're sorry about it," he said.

We watched them clear off Preto's truck. It quickly dissolved when sprayed with a chemical.

He said he was happy with the job they're doing to get it fixed.

"So get it fixed and everything, I'll be good and happy," he said.

The trucking company tells Action News that anyone whose vehicle was damaged by the sticky material should contact Tri-State.

LINK: www.tri-statetransportation.com

There was no immediate word if any charges would be filed against the driver.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Report a Correction or Typo
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
trafficn.j. newsnew jersey newsI-295accidentcrashPaulsboro Borough
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Multiple school buses collide in Burlington Co.; 24 injured
Bicyclist gets stuck in drawbridge after riding through gates
More Traffic
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Show More
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
More News