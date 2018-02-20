Study: Soda could harm chance of pregnancy

If you are trying to get pregnant lay off the soda.New research shows the sugary, carbonated drinks could harm both a man and woman's fertility.Researchers at Boston University found drinking even one sugary, fizzy drink each day is linked to reduced fertility, in both sexes.Soda consumption was linked to a 20 percent lower average monthly probability of getting pregnant.But the study also noted that fruit juices and diet sodas had little association with fertility.------