Study: Soda could harm chance of pregnancy

Daily soda may harm your fertility. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on February 20, 2018. (WPVI)

If you are trying to get pregnant lay off the soda.

New research shows the sugary, carbonated drinks could harm both a man and woman's fertility.

Researchers at Boston University found drinking even one sugary, fizzy drink each day is linked to reduced fertility, in both sexes.

Soda consumption was linked to a 20 percent lower average monthly probability of getting pregnant.

But the study also noted that fruit juices and diet sodas had little association with fertility.

More News