Study: Soda could harm chance of pregnancy

If you are trying to get pregnant lay off the soda.
New research shows the sugary, carbonated drinks could harm both a man and woman's fertility.
Researchers at Boston University found drinking even one sugary, fizzy drink each day is linked to reduced fertility, in both sexes.
Soda consumption was linked to a 20 percent lower average monthly probability of getting pregnant.
But the study also noted that fruit juices and diet sodas had little association with fertility.
