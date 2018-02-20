PETS & ANIMALS

Florida man arrested after using coat hanger-like tool to remove bones from dog's stomach

PICTURED: 58-year-old Anthony Avella and his dachshund.

BEVERLY HILLS, Florida (WPVI) --
A man in Beverly Hills, Florida, was arrested after he allegedly used a handmade tool similar to a coat hanger in an attempt to remove pork bones from his dachshund's intestinal tract.

Police say 58-year-old Anthony Avella took the dog to a local veterinarian when his attempts to remove the bones were unsuccessful. The veterinarian noticed the dog was under extreme stress and recommended Avella take it to an advanced care center for treatment.

The Citrus County Sheriff's Office and animal control officers check on the dog's condition at Avella's house. They found that the dachshund has still not been treated.

Avella was arrested and charged with two felony counts of practicing veterinary medicine without a license and causing cruel death, pain, and suffering to an animal, according to local reports.

The dog is currently receiving around the clock emergency care from local animal control officers and expected to recover from his injuries.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalscrimeanimal abusedogdogsanimal rescue
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Bear tranquilized after taking dip in Los Angeles pool
Dog who saved owner from rattlesnake's bite honored at Diamondbacks game
Dog dies from saltwater poisoning after spending hours at Florida beach
Burglar bear breaks into family's car, steals their sweets
Audubon Zoo closed after jaguar escapes exhibit, kills 6 animals
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News