City leaders gather for anti-gun violence rally in honor of Parkland victims

EMBED </>More Videos

Anti gun violence rally at City Hall honors Parkland victims: Annie McCormick reports on Action News at 11 p.m., February 20, 2018 (WPVI)

By
CITY HALL (WPVI) --
A clear message was heard outside City Hall Tuesday evening during an anti-gun violence vigil in honor of the shooting victims in Parkland, Florida.

"For way too long the NRA has had much too much influence over gun policy," said Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner. "We've got to vote some people out."

With so many rallies in the wake of mass shootings in our country, many wonder if the gatherings have an impact. The victims say yes.

Yullio Robbin lost her son to gun violence.

"That's why I'm out here today, so we can talk, shout, do whatever we have to do for Florida and all the other cities," said Robbins.

Movita Johnson-Harrell is a longtime gun violence activist who lost her son Charles after he was gunned down in a case of mistaken identity. She now is the head of victim services for the DA's office.

"We are able to better empower victims to help them to become part of the solution," said Johnson-Harrell.

Some high school students who happened to be walking by felt compelled to join and make their voices heard.

"Considering I'm a high school student myself, I feel as though I need to do something," said Naiser Warren. "Quite frankly, I feel as though adults and higher authorities aren't doing enough."

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Report a Correction or Typo
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
philly newsvigilparkland school shootinggun violence
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Show More
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
More News