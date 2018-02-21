CRASH

Man almost hit when car crashes into AutoZone

Car crashes into Ventnor AutoZone. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on February 21, 2018. (WPVI)

VENTNOR, N.J. (WPVI) --
Surveillance video shows a customer nearly run over by a pickup truck that drove into an AutoZone store in Ventnor, New Jersey.

The man entered the store on the 5000 block of Wellington Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Monday and, approximately five seconds later, the glass and steel frame entrance was blown apart by the impact of the crash.

Another angle from surveillance video obtained by Action News shows an entire shelf of anti-freeze and other car fluids collapsing as the pickup truck rams through the store.

The customer was buried underneath the debris and others came to his aid.

Incredibly, he was able to walk away under his own power.

Police are still investigating what caused the driver to accelerate into the store and if any criminal charges are warranted.

(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
