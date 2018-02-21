EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3118970" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper 6 over multi-vehicle crash on the Northeast Extension on February 21, 2018.

The Northeast Extension of the Pennsylvania Turnpike (I-476) has reopened after a crash involving several trucks in Bucks County.It happened after 10 a.m. Wednesday in the northbound lanes in Milford, Pa. between the Lansdale and Quakertown exits.Video from Chopper 6 showed a crash involving two tractor-trailers and two box trucks.Injuries were initially reported from the scene, but the number and extent were not immediately clear.All northbound lanes were shut down approaching the crash site, and traffic was backed up for miles approaching the scene.It took nearly four hours for crews to clear the damaged vehicles from the scene.All lanes were back open, and traffic was moving normally again by 2:30 p.m.------