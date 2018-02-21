Men sought for armed robbery after fake pizza delivery in South Philadelphia

Men sought for armed robbery after fake pizza delivery. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on February 21, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are looking for two men who committed an armed robbery after pretending to deliver pizza.

Police released a black and white surveillance video showing the crime unfold on February 5 in South Philadelphia.

One day earlier, the suspects faked a pizza delivery to the back door of a store called the Best of Both Worlds.

The next day the suspects went back to the store and demanded money as the employees locked up.

As the suspects ran off, one of them fired a shot, police say.

