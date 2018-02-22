Hatfield standoff ends after 5 hours

EMBED </>More Videos

5-hour standoff ends in Hatfield, Pa. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on February 22, 2018. (WPVI)

HATFIELD, Pa. (WPVI) --
A standoff in Hatfield, Montgomery County ended after five hours.

Police say around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday a woman being served a warrant at a home on the 300 block of West Broad Street pointed a gun at law enforcement.

The woman and another wanted person inside the house then barricaded themselves inside, police say.

Neighboring homes were evacuated and the Montgomery County SWAT Central Region Team responded to the scene.

The two finally came out of the home around 9:30 p.m. They were arrested without any injuries.

Charges are expected to be announced on Thursday.

Police say the identities of the two suspects will be released once charges are filed.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Report a Correction or Typo
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsstandoffswatHatfield Borough
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Show More
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
More News