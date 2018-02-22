Hatfield standoff ends after 5 hours

A standoff in Hatfield, Montgomery County ended after five hours.Police say around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday a woman being served a warrant at a home on the 300 block of West Broad Street pointed a gun at law enforcement.The woman and another wanted person inside the house then barricaded themselves inside, police say.Neighboring homes were evacuated and the Montgomery County SWAT Central Region Team responded to the scene.The two finally came out of the home around 9:30 p.m. They were arrested without any injuries.Charges are expected to be announced on Thursday.Police say the identities of the two suspects will be released once charges are filed.------