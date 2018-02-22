Report: Toys "R" Us closing 200 more stores

The Wall Street Journal reports the closings come after disappointing holiday sales.
The bankrupt retailer had already announced plans to close about 180 locations.
Stores in our area that are on the 180 locations list:
Delaware
Dover - 1061 N. Dupont Highway
New Jersey
Burlington - Rt. 541 & Cadillac Road
Cherry Hill - 2135 Route 38
Pennsylvania
Horsham - 100 Welsh Road
Exton - 104 Bartlett Ave.
"The discussions about the store closings are continuing, and the number of closures could change," according to the paper.
The Journal also reports Toys "R" Us is now telling workers that there is no severance pay if they are let go.
Just last month, managers were instructed to tell employees the company would provide severance.
