3-alarm Southwest Philadelphia fire forces Delaware County school closure

3-alarm SW Philly fire forces Delco school closure. Watch this report from Action News at 4:30pm on February 22, 2018. (WPVI)

SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A 3-alarm fire in Southwest Philadelphia is under control, but the impact was still being felt on Thursday evening.

Smoke filled the air as the blaze burned earlier in the day near the intersection of Paschall and Island Avenues.

The fire sparked inside a commercial building just before 10 a.m., but burned out of control for nearly three hours.

Because of the fire, PennDOT has announced its closing its Island Avenue Driver License Center until further notice.

Smoke from the blaze also forced the evacuation of an elementary school in nearby Darby, Delaware County.

Action News was there as officials from Colwyn Elementary loaded kids onto buses just after 1:30 p.m.

They were dismissed after smoke got into the school's ventilation system.

The children, many of whom were covering their faces with jackets and scarves, were taken to the Walnut Street Elementary for the rest of the day.

However, many parents chose to come get their kids after hearing what it was like inside.

School officials say students and faculty won't be allowed back into Colwyn Elementary until the building is safe.

