Authorities have arrested a 28-year-old man who they say was impersonating a police officer in Bucks County.Eric Miller was taken into custody after he allegedly claimed to be an off-duty police officer assigned as a special United States marshal.He is facing multiple charges, including kidnapping, stalking and impersonating a public servant, specifically a police officer.Warminster Police say Miller pulled over two females on Street Road for what he told them was an investigation.Police say he began stalking the women starting in Hatboro, Montgomery County to Street Road. He was driving a black Honda Civic at the time.Miller allegedly stopped the females for a motor vehicle violation then claimed they were drug suspects and then detained them.Warrington Police Chief John Donnelly said, "He rummages through their purses, took their cell phones then he called for backup. He calls Bucks County 911 emergency and requests for backup to help with the investigation."That's right - during the course of allegedly committing a crime, he calls the police.When an officer from the department realized this was a hoax, he locked up Miller for theft, false imprisonment, unlawful restraint, and robbery.Police want to know if Miller has been pulling this scam before.Chief Donnelly says, "It was pretty advanced, pretty developed on how he stopped these women, how he took them into custody and how he patted down one if not both of them."Miller remains behind bars.------