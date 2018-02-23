SWEET POTATO SOUP
Ingredients
- 4 sweet potatoes
- 3 carrots
- 1 sweet apple
- 1 large white onion
- 2 tbsp. freshly grated ginger root
- 2 tbsp. olive oil or coconut oil
- 2 cloves garlic, chopped
- tsp salt
- tsp pepper
- 3 cups of vegetable or chicken broth
- Large baking sheet
DIRECTIONS
Line the baking sheet with parchment paper. Pre-heat the oven to 350 degrees. Wash, peel, cube the potatoes, carrots, apples, and onion. Toss on the baking sheet. Pour the oil over the pan and sprinkle the salt and pepper over the pan. Mix the vegetables so they are all coated with oil and salt and pepper. Roast the vegetables for 40 minutes until soft and slightly caramelized and golden around the edges. Add the garlic and roast for another 5-7 minutes. Scoop all the caramelized ingredients into a soup pot in order to use an immersion blender or you can use an upright blender.
Add your broth. BE CAREFUL. If you choose to do this step while the ingredients are hot, not only can you burn yourself with the ingredients and pan, but STEAM can cause severe burns as well. Reheat on the stove top. Simmer for about 15 minutes. Stir every 5 minutes so the bottom does not burn. Add more broth as needed.
SWEET POTATO TOAST
Ingredients
1 baked potato - COOLED
Toppings: almond butter, coconut, ground flax, cinnamon, turmeric, avocado, red pepper flake, raisins, sliced fruit
DIRECTIONS
Slice the baked potato into inch slices and toast for 5-10 minutes. Remove (be careful) and top with your favorite toppings!
EGG FRITTATA
Ingredients
- 6 eggs
- 1 baked sweet potato
- 1 cup fresh or 1 cup frozen and thawed spinach or kale
- red onion, finely chopped
- cup unsweetened plain plant based milk
- 1 tsp sea salt
- 1 tsp black pepper
- cup fresh basil (or parsley)
DIRECTIONS
Preheat the oven to 350F. Whisk eggs and milk together in a mixing bowl and add seasoning. Cube the sweet potato, finely chop the onion, and roughly chop the greens and the basil. Reserve half the basil for the end to top the frittata. Add the chopped veggies and half the basil to the egg mixture and combine. Pour into a coconut or avocado oils baking dish. The mixture should be no more than 1 inches thick or it will take longer to cook. Bake for 15 -18 minutes or until the center is not liquid. Optional - at the 10 minutes marker, you could add fresh cheese! Choose organic and grass fed. Top with basil and serve warm or at room temperature.
POTATO SALAD
- 4 cups cooked and cubed potatoes
- 1 cup chopped celery
- cup organic plain yogurt or organic mayo
- cup chopped red onion
- 1 tablespoon fresh parsley or 1 tsp dried parsley
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 2 tbsp. apple cider vinegar
- 1 tsp sea salt
- 1 tsp paprika
DIRECTIONS
Cook potatoes until firm but soft even to get a knife through them. Best ways is to cube and steam them or cube and roast them! Boiling can make them mushy! Cool potatoes completely. Mix yogurt, mustard, vinegar and spices in a large bowl. Add celery, onion, potato and toss until coated. Top with fresh parsley!
----------
