Local man loses over 100 pounds with patience, perseverance - and golf

A local man has lost more than one-hundred pounds. If you're looking for some inspiration to lose weight or improve your health, he's sharing his story to help.He says it was a mix of perseverance, patience, and faith that helped him along the way.Also, picking up a new sport - golf - gave him new motivation.Once a week, you can see Peter Caruso helping serve Sunday's mass on 6abc. Twice a week, you'll find him hitting golf balls just to enjoy the fresh air and appreciate the turn his life has taken."I thank God every day for this accomplishment," he said.That accomplishment is successful weight loss, but he says it wasn't quick or easy.Five years ago, he was recently divorced and depressed and it took a toll on his health. Then doctors found a blockage in his heart - it was a wake-up call."I pretty much thought to myself - I have to do something, I have to make a change," he recalled.So he started the Jenny Craig weight loss plan, began working out and joined the Plymouth Country Club.And four and a half years later, he's lost over 100 pounds."About 133 pounds," he said.His diet now is healthy, including lean protein, and lots of vegetables with a weekly cheat meal.He still works out every day and is happy. He tells others trying to improve their health, to take it day by day. It may be difficult to start, but then it becomes habit."Stay with it," he says. "You have to be committed to it."Caruso also tells others to be patient. He didn't gain the weight overnight, so he didn't expect to lose it that quickly either.