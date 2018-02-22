Harlem Globetrotter praises Camden Catholic basketball team for their compassion

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (WPVI) --
The girls basketball team at Camden Catholic High School is being honored for showing compassion.

The Harlem Globetrotters sent one of their star players, Zeus McClurkin, to visit the team Thursday.

He praised them for giving senior Kate Spadaro the chance to start in the final home game of the season last week.

Spadaro, who has Down Syndrome, had been the team manager for the last four years.

The Globetrotters were so impressed they gave Spadaro her own personalized jersey.

They also gave the Camden Catholic players free tickets to a game next month at the Wells Fargo Center.

