Holy Cross Academy to stay open thanks to donations

Holy Cross Academy in Delran, New Jersey will stay open thanks to private donations.The school was at risk of closing due to declining enrollment and other factors.The situation turned dire in December when the Trenton Archdiocese pulled its annual subsidy.But the current students, staff and parents took action. They started raising money and quickly got approved to remain open as an independent Catholic school.An alumni board, comprised of business and academic leaders, will take over the school beginning July 1st.