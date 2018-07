Deadline today for Philadelphia pre-k enrollment

Friday is the last day for families to enroll their children in school-based, full day, free pre-kindergarten for the 2018-2019 school year.The School District of Philadelphia will offer extended hours at its Education Center Today until 6 p.m. to help families complete applications.Reminder: To be eligible children must be at least 3 years old on or before September 1st.From the Philadelphia School District website:In addition to the application , the following documents are required. You must have all of these documents:- Proof of child's date of birth- Documentation of family income- Proof of TANF (DPW) cash, SNAP/food stamps, medical assistance- Proof of Philadelphia residency- Child's health insurance card- Physical (health assessment) and Immunizations- Completed dental form- Picture identification of parent/guardian------