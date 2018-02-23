EDUCATION

Deadline today for Philadelphia pre-k enrollment

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Friday is the last day for families to enroll their children in school-based, full day, free pre-kindergarten for the 2018-2019 school year.

The School District of Philadelphia will offer extended hours at its Education Center Today until 6 p.m. to help families complete applications.

Reminder: To be eligible children must be at least 3 years old on or before September 1st.

From the Philadelphia School District website:

In addition to the application, the following documents are required. You must have all of these documents:

- Proof of child's date of birth
- Documentation of family income

- Proof of TANF (DPW) cash, SNAP/food stamps, medical assistance
- Proof of Philadelphia residency
- Child's health insurance card
- Physical (health assessment) and Immunizations
- Completed dental form

- Picture identification of parent/guardian

Note: Special exceptions are made in regards to required documentation for enrollment for Foster/Kinship and certain families in temporary living situations.

For additional information regarding the preschool programs, please click this link.

