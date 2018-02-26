New Clubs/Entertainment
Alicia and Melissa take us to two new spots adding their own twist on Philly nightlife.
Clubhouse | Facebook
111 S 17th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Concourse Dance Bar | Facebook
1635 Market St.
Philadelphia PA, 19103
Northeast Dining Scene/Food & Drink
Melissa Magee rounds up some of the authentic ethnic cuisine available in Northeast Philadelphia.
Tio Pepe | Facebook
6618 Castor Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19149
Georgian Bread | Facebook
10865 Bustleton Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19116
Judah Mediterranean Grille | Facebook
Krewstown Shopping Center
9311 Krewstown Road, Philadelphia, PA
AC Restaurant Week/Food & Drink
Jeannette Reyes previews this year's Atlantic City Restaurant Week, which runs March 4-9.
Atlantic City Restaurant Week | Facebook
6-Minute Meals
6 Minute Meal Recipe: Chef Rich Landau's Israeli Sabich Salad with fattoush
Step 1: Grill the Eggplant. Slice a fresh eggplant into thick slabs (Chef Tip: Make sure the eggplant is blemish free and shiny enough that you see your reflection in the skin). Slather one side with Za'atar marinade (Chef Tip: you can buy Za'atar or just use olive oil, salt & pepper).
Grill the eggplant until tender and chop (Chef Tip: You can pre-prepare and store the eggplant)
Step 2: Prepare fattoush salad (fattoush is a Lebanese bread salad). Use half of an old baguette (Chef Tip: you can use any variety of stale bread). Drizzle with olive oil, season with salt & pepper & toast in frying pan, in oven or even on grill (you're basically making croutons).
While the bread is toasting:
Chop up red onion (approx. 1 TSP). A dozen grape tomatoes sliced in half (Chef Tip: you can substitute any variety of tomato). Half of a medium sized cucumber, sliced and quartered. Put all vegetables into a bowl, season with a little salt, a dash of cumin, a little bit of fresh dill & olive oil then toss. Dice up toasted bread in roughly the same bite size as your vegetables and add to bowl.
Step 3: Plating
Whip tahini in blender with olive oil & lemon (Chef Tip: Pre-whip & store tahini. It keeps for a week and can be used on a variety of dishes). Swirl a heaping tablespoon of tahini onto your serving plate (Chef Tip: For an artful presentation, start in the middle of the plate; keep the hand holding the spoonful of tahini steady as you slowly spin the plate with the other hand). Spread a tablespoon of Zhug sauce on top of the whipped tahini (Chef Tip: you can buy Zhug; it's made with grilled long hot peppers & jalapenos). Add a half cup of your grilled & chopped eggplant. Finish with the fattoush salad. Enjoy for lunch or dinner
Visit Florida: Dining Scene/Entertainment
Here's Melissa Magee with a roundup of places to eat, drink and be merry while you are on vacation.
We're giving away a trip for 4 to Orlando!
Visit Orlando Sweepstakes: We're giving away a trip for 4 to Orlando! Enter Here
East Passyunk Restaurant Week/Food & Drink
East Passyunk Restaurant week is February 26th to March 9th and there are 26 restaurants participating. Each restaurant is serving up three courses for $15, $25 or $35.
Restaurant Week in Passyunk: Restaurants
Chhaya Café | Facebook
1819 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 465-1000
Fond | Facebook
1537 S 11th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 551-5000
The Pub on Passyunk East | Facebook
1501 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 755-5125
Flower Show: Fashion boutique/Home & Garden
Dressing up for Flower Show Preview Party or getting Oscar Ready? Gabrielle's in Bala Cynwyd has your fashion inspiration.
Gabrielle | Facebook
200 Monument Rd Suite 9, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004
Jeffrey Levinson Clutches | https://www.jeffreylevinson.com/
Melissa's Healthy Hacks
P'unk Burger | Facebook
1823 Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148
Jamila Payne Success Box/Made in Philly
We all have packed schedules, so who's got time for 'personal projects'? Jeannette Reyes introduces a Philly girl who designed a system, to help you get going... with your goals!
Jamila Payne, CEO/Founder
Daily Success Routine
FYI Loves the Arts
February is fast coming to a close but there are still Black History Month celebrations going on throughout the city. in this week's 6abc Loves the Arts, Karen Rogers has a roundup of special events.
African-American Museum
701 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Twitter | Instagram
Philadelphia History Museum
15 S 7th St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
BalletX | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Shelter Me
The Pennsylvania SPCA created the Lonely Heart Club to give special attention to the unnoticed animals of the shelter.
Pennsylvania SPCA | Facebook
350 E. Erie Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19134
