POLITICS

Illinois governor participates in diversity demonstration involving a glass of milk

EMBED </>More Videos

Illinois governor participates in diversity demonstration involving a glass of milk. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on February 23, 2018. (WPVI)

Gov. Bruce Rauner celebrated Black History Month on Wednesday with a strange demonstration about diversity.

During an event, Tyronne Stoudemire, the vice president of global diversity for Hyatt Corporation, poured the governor a glass of milk representing what he called Corporate America, run by mainly white men, he said.

Stoudemire then used chocolate syrup to represent diversity, that he said sits at the bottom of the organization.

"You don't get inclusion until you actually stir it up. I want you to stir it up governor, stir it up. Diversity is the mix and inclusion is making the mix work. And it actually tastes pretty good I'm not going to ask the governor to drink it because it might not be good, but it does taste good," Stoudemire said.

Rauner said: "I'll drink it. I'll be proud to."
After a sip, Rauner said: "It's really, really good. Diversity."

Stoudemire went on to say that it's diversity that helps bring people together to create an environment where everyone can be their best.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Report a Correction or Typo
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
politicsBruce Raunerdiversity
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Trump's military parade could cost $12 million: Official
Philadelphia's soda tax upheld by state Supreme Court
Trump confirms new paint job for Air Force One
More Politics
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Show More
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Ford recalls 550K vehicles that can roll away unexpectedly
Marriott hotels eliminating plastic straws by 2019
More News