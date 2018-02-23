2 accused of 10 armed robberies at Walmarts across the area

NORRISTOWN, Pa.
Two men are now behind bars, accused of stealing more than $52, 000 of merchandise from Walmart stores all over the region.

Jon Beverly and Maurkeece Foreman allegedly committed the crimes from July 2017 until early January of this year.

Investigators say the duo typically targeted the electronics department, including local stores in Pottstown, King of Prussia, Norristown, and Hilltown Township.

At one point they're accused of holding a gun to an employee's head.

Both suspects are still in custody.

