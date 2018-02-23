Police seek serial flasher in New Castle Co.

Police in New Castle County, Delaware are asking for the public's help identifying a serial flasher who they say exposed himself twice to two children.Police released a sketch of the flasher on Friday.The first incident happened on February 6 on the unit block of Harwyn Road.The suspect allegedly exposed himself again on February 21st in the area of South Clifton Avenue and Sylvan Avenue.If you can identify the suspect portrayed in the sketch, you are asked to call police.------