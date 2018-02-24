New details released about warning signs regarding Florida school shooter

PARKLAND, Fla. (WPVI) --
New revelations are coming to light about the accused shooter in the Florida school shooting where 17 people died and others were injured.

We are learning more through calls made to law enforcement about the alleged shooter in the weeks and months before the tragedy in Parkland, Florida.

A person with a tip called the FBI in January, and told an operator "I know he's going to explode," and also said that she feared the shooter "getting into a school and just shooting up the place."

The FBI admits that information was never passed on to the Miami field office, and the FBI Director briefed Congress about that flawed process.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office says they were called to Nikolas Cruz's home 23 times -- twice for concerns that he might shoot up a school.

Also, 911 audio has been released from a caller believed to be Cruz, about three months before the shooting. The caller stating, "The thing is I lost my mother a couple of days ago, so like, I'm dealing with a bunch of things right now."

Teachers have returned to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and are preparing for next week's planned transitional reopening to students.

