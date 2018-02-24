FOOD & DRINK

Woman demonstrates her 'wine workout'

Woman demonstrates her 'wine workout'. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on February 24, 2018. (WPVI)

If you struggle between hitting the gym after work, or sitting down with a glass of wine, one woman's idea might be just the solution for you.

Megan Vaughan says her husband made her "wine weights" so she can curly and swirl at the same time.

She even incorporated some leg strengthening exercises into the routine.

And while Megan demonstrated the workout with red wine, we are pretty sure white would work too.

