Man injured in Oxford Circle home invasion

Home invasion in Oxford Circle. Bob Brooks reports during Action News at Noon on February 25, 2018. (WPVI)

OXFORD CIRCLE (WPVI) --
Police are investigating a home invasion in the Oxford Circle section of Philadelphia.

It happened around 4 a.m. Sunday on the 2100 block of Fanshawe Street.

Police say two masked men armed with guns kicked the door down and broke into the home.

The suspects pistol-whipped one of the men inside and tied him up, police say

They were demanding money.

A second man in the home was able to escape. He ran to a nearby Wawa and called 911.

Arriving officers found the victim in a second-floor bedroom. He was bleeding from the head.

That man was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital in stable condition.

It is not clear what was stolen from the home.

Police are searching for the suspects.

Man injured in home invasion. Gray Hall reports during Action News Mornings on February 25, 2018.


------
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
