Young boy bravely plays with giant spider

Young boy bravely plays with giant spider

A very brave little boy is showing the internet that he isn't afraid of spiders, no matter how big and scary they may seem.

Asher, the son of self-proclaimed "wannabe entomologist" Lisa Vankula Donovan, was caught on video as he casually played with a venomous spider called the Golden Silk Orb-Weaver.

Donovan, who recorded the footage, said she had taught Asher the basics of hand holding and not making the spider feel threatened before she handed the spider over to him.

The venom of these spiders is said to be ineffective on humans. Donovan says the Golden Orbs spiders are typically used in school shows because of their non-aggression.

