6 Minute Meals: Chef Garces' steak and eggs

For this week's 6-minute meal and a deal, Alicia Vitarelli gets in the kitchen with Iron Chef Jose Garces for his take on steak and eggs!Buy one get one free brunch entrée, March 3rd and 4th only, at the restaurant 24 when you mention you saw the 6 Minute Meal and a Deal segment on 6abc.24: Italian Inspired Wood Fired Fare by Chef Jose Garces2401 WALNUT STREETPhiladelphia, PA 19103215-333-3331*Free Parking during brunch at 24th & Sansom StreetsServes 4IngredientsPORK CHOP4 BONE-IN PORK CHOPS (THE CHEF PREFERS SMITHFIELD PRIME)Chef Tip: Brine pork chops overnight in salt, sugar, thyme & water solutionFor POTATO4 PRE-COOKED RUSSET POTATOES, CHOPPED (PEEL & BLANCH 4-5 MINUTES IN SIMMERING SALT WATER)1 TABLESPOON THYME, LEAVES PICKED FROM STEMS AND CHOPPED3 TABLESPOONS PARSLEY, LEAVES PICKED FROM STEMS AND CHOPPED1 SPANISH ONION, PEELED AND CHOPPED2 TABLESPOON OLIVE OILChef Tip: Caramelize the onions ahead of time. Thinly slice Spanish onions cooked low and slow with a little bit of olive oil. They keep in the refrigerator and can be used in a variety of dishes through the week.Chef Tip: De-stem and chop your herbs ahead of timeFor Garnish4 EGGSREMAINING CHOPPED PARSLEY & THYMEESPELETTE PEPPER (FROM THE BASQUE REGION. IF YOU CAN'T FIND IT IN YOUR GROCERY STORE, YOU CAN SUBSTITUTE NON-SMOKED HOT PAPRIKA OR, IF YOU'RE REALLY IN A PINCH, CAYENNE POWDER)Directions:Chef Tip: Multi-task: work on all three steps simultaneouslyStep 1:FOR THE POTATO: IN A CAST IRON PAN OR HEAVY BOTTOMED STAINLESS STEEL PAN, HEAT OLIVE OIL AND ADD THE ONION. LIGHTLY SWEAT FOR 3 MINUTES WITH A LITTLE COLOR.Chef Tip: If you caramelized onions ahead of time, add them as you're crisping your blanched potatoesADD THE POTATO AND COOK TILL THE POTATO IS LIGHTLY CRISPY. ADD THYME & PARSLEY.Chef Tip: You can use butter for crisping the potatoesSTEP 2:HEAT TWO CAST IRON OR HEAVY BOTTOM SAUTE PANS OVER MEDIUM HIGH HEAT. REMOVE PORK CHOPS FROM BRINING SOLUTION, PAT DRY, SEASON LIGHTLY WITH SALT AND PEPPER.ADD TWO TABLESPOONS OF BUTTER OR VEGETABLE OIL TO PAN AND SEAR BOTH SIDES (2 PORK CHOPS PER PAN AND 2 MINUTES PER SIDE. THICKER CHOPS MAY TAKE UP TO 3 MINUTES PER SIDE).STEP 3:HEAT A NON STICK SAUTE PAN AND ADD A SMALL AMOUNT OF OLIVE OIL. FRY EGGS OVER EASY.PLATING:PLACE A SPOONFUL OF POTATO AND ONIONS ONTO THE CENTER OF A PLATE. LEAN A PORK CHOP ON THE POTATO AND SPOON SALSA VERDE OVER THE CHOP AND POTATO. PLACE THE EGG ON TOP.GARNISH WITH REMAINING PARSLEY AND THYME AND ESPELETTE PEPPER. SERVEChef Tip: For an added punch of flavor, make the chef's salsa verde ahead of time and spoon over the chop and potatoes.For SALSA VERDE1 BUNCH FLAT LEAF PARSLEY, LEAVES PICKED FROM STEMS AND CHOPPED6 SPRIGS FRESH OREGANO, LEAVES PICKED FROM STEMS AND CHOPPEDCUP EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL1 SHALLOT, SMALL DICED1 GARLIC CLOVE, MINCED1 TABLESPOON WHITE VINEGAR1 TEASPOON CHILE FLAKESENJOYCook Time- 6 MINUTESPrep Time- 30 minutesChef Tip: Prep over the weekend and store