6 Minute Meals: Chef Garces' steak and eggs

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --For this week's 6-minute meal and a deal, Alicia Vitarelli gets in the kitchen with Iron Chef Jose Garces for his take on steak and eggs!
The Meal: 'STEAK' & EGGS
Serves 4
Ingredients
PORK CHOP
4 BONE-IN PORK CHOPS (THE CHEF PREFERS SMITHFIELD PRIME)
Chef Tip: Brine pork chops overnight in salt, sugar, thyme & water solution
For POTATO
4 PRE-COOKED RUSSET POTATOES, CHOPPED (PEEL & BLANCH 4-5 MINUTES IN SIMMERING SALT WATER)
1 TABLESPOON THYME, LEAVES PICKED FROM STEMS AND CHOPPED
3 TABLESPOONS PARSLEY, LEAVES PICKED FROM STEMS AND CHOPPED
1 SPANISH ONION, PEELED AND CHOPPED
2 TABLESPOON OLIVE OIL
Chef Tip: Caramelize the onions ahead of time. Thinly slice Spanish onions cooked low and slow with a little bit of olive oil. They keep in the refrigerator and can be used in a variety of dishes through the week.
Chef Tip: De-stem and chop your herbs ahead of time
For Garnish
4 EGGS
REMAINING CHOPPED PARSLEY & THYME
ESPELETTE PEPPER (FROM THE BASQUE REGION. IF YOU CAN'T FIND IT IN YOUR GROCERY STORE, YOU CAN SUBSTITUTE NON-SMOKED HOT PAPRIKA OR, IF YOU'RE REALLY IN A PINCH, CAYENNE POWDER)
Directions:
Chef Tip: Multi-task: work on all three steps simultaneously
Step 1:
FOR THE POTATO: IN A CAST IRON PAN OR HEAVY BOTTOMED STAINLESS STEEL PAN, HEAT OLIVE OIL AND ADD THE ONION. LIGHTLY SWEAT FOR 3 MINUTES WITH A LITTLE COLOR.
Chef Tip: If you caramelized onions ahead of time, add them as you're crisping your blanched potatoes
ADD THE POTATO AND COOK TILL THE POTATO IS LIGHTLY CRISPY. ADD THYME & PARSLEY.
Chef Tip: You can use butter for crisping the potatoes
STEP 2:
HEAT TWO CAST IRON OR HEAVY BOTTOM SAUTE PANS OVER MEDIUM HIGH HEAT. REMOVE PORK CHOPS FROM BRINING SOLUTION, PAT DRY, SEASON LIGHTLY WITH SALT AND PEPPER.
ADD TWO TABLESPOONS OF BUTTER OR VEGETABLE OIL TO PAN AND SEAR BOTH SIDES (2 PORK CHOPS PER PAN AND 2 MINUTES PER SIDE. THICKER CHOPS MAY TAKE UP TO 3 MINUTES PER SIDE).
STEP 3:
HEAT A NON STICK SAUTE PAN AND ADD A SMALL AMOUNT OF OLIVE OIL. FRY EGGS OVER EASY.
PLATING:
PLACE A SPOONFUL OF POTATO AND ONIONS ONTO THE CENTER OF A PLATE. LEAN A PORK CHOP ON THE POTATO AND SPOON SALSA VERDE OVER THE CHOP AND POTATO. PLACE THE EGG ON TOP.
GARNISH WITH REMAINING PARSLEY AND THYME AND ESPELETTE PEPPER. SERVE
Chef Tip: For an added punch of flavor, make the chef's salsa verde ahead of time and spoon over the chop and potatoes.
For SALSA VERDE
1 BUNCH FLAT LEAF PARSLEY, LEAVES PICKED FROM STEMS AND CHOPPED
6 SPRIGS FRESH OREGANO, LEAVES PICKED FROM STEMS AND CHOPPED
CUP EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL
1 SHALLOT, SMALL DICED
1 GARLIC CLOVE, MINCED
1 TABLESPOON WHITE VINEGAR
1 TEASPOON CHILE FLAKES
ENJOY
Cook Time- 6 MINUTES
Prep Time- 30 minutes
Chef Tip: Prep over the weekend and store
