Firefighters battled a blaze at a Waste Management facility in the Tacony section of Philadelphia.The blaze broke out at 12 a.m. Monday in the 5100 block of Bleigh Avenue.Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke coming from a garage.They were able to contain the blaze and remained on the scene working to clear smoke from the facility.No one was hurt.There was no immediate word what sparked the fire.