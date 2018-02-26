Firefighters battle smoky blaze at trash facility in Tacony section of Philadelphia

Fire at Waste Management facility in Tacony: Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on February 26, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Firefighters battled a blaze at a Waste Management facility in the Tacony section of Philadelphia.

The blaze broke out at 12 a.m. Monday in the 5100 block of Bleigh Avenue.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke coming from a garage.

They were able to contain the blaze and remained on the scene working to clear smoke from the facility.

No one was hurt.

There was no immediate word what sparked the fire.

