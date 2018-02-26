RESCUE

VIDEO: Firefighters rescue family from intense Houston fire

A woman and her three children were rescued from the balcony of their apartment as flames spread through the building. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas --
Three children and a woman were rescued from a fast-moving apartment fire in Houston, Texas.

ABC13's Jeff Ehling provides insights from the scene of a 3-alarm apartment fire in northwest Harris County.


The fire started in building nine of the Cornerstone Village Apartments around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

It quickly spread to three alarms.

Firefighters were able to rescue a woman and her children from a second-floor window.

Incredible video captured the family being brought down a ladder from a back balcony while the flames raged behind them.

Just before 4 a.m., a puppy was also rescued from the building.


One building collapsed because of the fire damage and is a total loss.

Sixteen units were destroyed.

A cause is not known at this time.


