VIDEO: Firefighters rescue family from intense Houston fire

HOUSTON, Texas --Three children and a woman were rescued from a fast-moving apartment fire in Houston, Texas.
The fire started in building nine of the Cornerstone Village Apartments around 1:30 a.m. Monday.
It quickly spread to three alarms.
Firefighters were able to rescue a woman and her children from a second-floor window.
Incredible video captured the family being brought down a ladder from a back balcony while the flames raged behind them.
Just before 4 a.m., a puppy was also rescued from the building.
One building collapsed because of the fire damage and is a total loss.
Sixteen units were destroyed.
A cause is not known at this time.
