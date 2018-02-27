SCHOOL

Officials: Phila. student brought loaded gun into high school

EMBED </>More Videos

Student charged with bringing loaded gun to Fels High School: Bob Brooks reports on Action News at 4 p.m., February 26, 2018 (WPVI)

SUMMERDALE (WPVI) --
A student was taken into custody after bringing a loaded gun into Fels High School in the Summerdale section of Philadelphia, according to school officials.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. Monday at the high school, located in the 5500 block of Langdon Street.



Officials say the gun was found in a 15-year-old student's backpack as it went through metal detectors at the entrance of the school Monday morning.

The .40 caliber Smith and Wesson handgun, fully loaded, set off an alarm when the backpack went through a metal detector, police said.

Security personnel scanned the pack again and found the gun.

EMBED More News Videos

Watch video from the Action Cam as Philadelphia Police Capt. Sekou Kinebrew provides details on the case of a loaded gun brought to Fels High School on February 26, 2018.



The 9th grade student was immediately taken into custody, said Philadelphia Police Capt. Sekou Kinebrew.

The student admitted to police that he had stolen the gun from a car near his home sometime during the past week, Kinebrew said.

He has no disciplinary problems and no criminal record.

Police were working to determine if a rumor that the student had been beaten up and brought the weapon to school for protection is accurate.

The boy and his mother were being interviewed by police Monday afternoon.

After the weapon was found, the school was immediately put on lockdown.

A student who did not want to be identified told Action News they were kept in the auditorium.

Word quickly spread of what was going on.

"The staff didn't tell us it was a gun, but you heard it from kids," the student said.

The lockdown was lifted at 8:22 a.m.

Lillian Izzard, the Assistant Principal of Fels High School, released a letter to parents, saying, in part, "I want to assure you that we take the health and safety of our students very seriously and that we have taken the necessary steps in response to this incident. If you or your child has any concerns regarding this incident, I encourage you to please contact my office directly. Please note that the Philadelphia Police and School District Police will conduct a full investigation regarding this incident."

There were no injuries to students or staff.

"The threat was neutralized very quickly, but there was an external search and internal review to make sure everything was all safe before and the Philadelphia police are the ones who lifted the lockdown," said school district spokesman Kevin Geary.

EMBED More News Videos

Officials: Phila. student brought loaded gun into high school. Bob Brooks reports during Action News at Noon on February 26, 2018.



Below is the letter in full sent from Lillian Izzard, the Assistant Principal of Fels High School, to parents:

"This letter is to inform you of a serious incident that occurred at Fels High School this morning. Today, a student was found in possession of a loaded firearm when his school bag went through the entry scan at the building entrance. The School Police took immediate possession of the school bag and immediately contacted the Philadelphia Police Department.

At that point the school went into lockdown until we could make sure there was no additional threats to the school. No threat was discovered and the lockdown was lifted at 8:22 a.m. No students or staff were harmed and the student in question is in custody with the Philadelphia Police Department.

I want to assure you that we take the health and safety of our students very seriously and that we have taken the necessary steps in response to this incident. If you or your child has any concerns regarding this incident, I encourage you to please contact my office directly. Please note that the Philadelphia Police and School District Police will conduct a full investigation regarding this incident.

This incident underlines the need for all of us, as a school community, to work together to ensure the safety of our school and our neighborhood. Please take the time to speak to your children about the serious consequences of bringing any type of weapon to school. It is important that children know that if they need help or have a concern regarding their own personal safety to please contact a school staff member or a police officer immediately.

If you have additional questions or concerns please feel free to contact my office at (215) 400-7100.

Sincerely, Lillian Izzard"

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsphiladelphia school districtstudentsgunsschoolNortheast Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SCHOOL
Pennsylvania state system tuition to rise amid budget gap
Private school in NYC ends policy to separate homerooms by race
Little graduates getting a big opportunity
Classes canceled after bullet found in Lehigh Valley school
NY school district: No more homework for elementary school
More school
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Show More
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Ford recalls 550K vehicles that can roll away unexpectedly
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
More News