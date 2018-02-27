EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3143267" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch video from the Action Cam as Philadelphia Police Capt. Sekou Kinebrew provides details on the case of a loaded gun brought to Fels High School on February 26, 2018.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3143049" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Officials: Phila. student brought loaded gun into high school. Bob Brooks reports during Action News at Noon on February 26, 2018.

A student was taken into custody after bringing a loaded gun into Fels High School in the Summerdale section of Philadelphia, according to school officials.It happened around 7:30 a.m. Monday at the high school, located in the 5500 block of Langdon Street.Officials say the gun was found in a 15-year-old student's backpack as it went through metal detectors at the entrance of the school Monday morning.The .40 caliber Smith and Wesson handgun, fully loaded, set off an alarm when the backpack went through a metal detector, police said.Security personnel scanned the pack again and found the gun.The 9th grade student was immediately taken into custody, said Philadelphia Police Capt. Sekou Kinebrew.The student admitted to police that he had stolen the gun from a car near his home sometime during the past week, Kinebrew said.He has no disciplinary problems and no criminal record.Police were working to determine if a rumor that the student had been beaten up and brought the weapon to school for protection is accurate.The boy and his mother were being interviewed by police Monday afternoon.After the weapon was found, the school was immediately put on lockdown.A student who did not want to be identified told Action News they were kept in the auditorium.Word quickly spread of what was going on."The staff didn't tell us it was a gun, but you heard it from kids," the student said.The lockdown was lifted at 8:22 a.m.Lillian Izzard, the Assistant Principal of Fels High School, released a letter to parents, saying, in part, "I want to assure you that we take the health and safety of our students very seriously and that we have taken the necessary steps in response to this incident. If you or your child has any concerns regarding this incident, I encourage you to please contact my office directly. Please note that the Philadelphia Police and School District Police will conduct a full investigation regarding this incident."There were no injuries to students or staff."The threat was neutralized very quickly, but there was an external search and internal review to make sure everything was all safe before and the Philadelphia police are the ones who lifted the lockdown," said school district spokesman Kevin Geary.Below is the letter in full sent from Lillian Izzard, the Assistant Principal of Fels High School, to parents:------