PORT RICHMOND (WPVI) --
Autopsies were performed Tuesday on two people, one of whom was an off-duty Philadelphia police officer, found dead in a Port Richmond home one day prior.

Authorities said while there were no signs of trauma on the bodies, the autopsies were inconclusive. Police will await the results of toxicology testing to determine the cause of death.

According to police, the female officer and the man were found dead inside a home on the 2900 block of Mercer Street Monday afternoon.


Police said the man was found in the kitchen, face-down on the floor, and the police officer was discovered dead in the living room, sitting upright on a sofa.

As investigators processed the scene, friends and family members waited and watched outside.

Friends tell Action News the man was a long-time acquaintance of the 1st District officer. Friends said she was 36 and he was 42.

Police said there were no obvious signs of trauma.

"It's shocking. It's a big surprise, just awful," said neighbor Richard Yuill. "It's terrible to hear of anyone going, but she was just a really nice person."
Friends said when she did not show up for her shift at work, officers came to check on the 14-year veteran of the force and made the discovery.

"We usually don't have stuff like this going on around here, so something like that its a bit of a shock," said neighbor Timothy Callahan. "I just want to know what happened."

Residents watched as Philadelphia police spent most of Monday afternoon and evening on the block. Crime scene investigators processed the scene and detectives went in and out of the home.

Later, marked police cruisers followed the ambulance that transported the officer to the medical examiner's office.

Police are not releasing the identity of the officer at this time.

