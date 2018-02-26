Hole in Northern Liberties street fixed

On Sunday night, Action News showed you video of car after car slamming into a large depression in the middle of 5th Street approaching Spring Garden Street in the Northern Liberties section of Philadelphia.By Monday evening the hole was finally filled, but some are asking what took so long.We learned Monday that the depression wasn't actually a pothole, but a piece of the road that had been removed for a utility problem. The fill used to fill that hole then sank down, creating the depression.A Streets Department crew arrived with cold patch asphalt and rakes on Monday afternoon. Within about 10 minutes they had the troublesome void filled with a temporary patch.Residents say this has been an ongoing issue, so what took so long? Officials say the temporary patch used here was to be replaced with a permanent patch, but due to the weather lately that hadn't been done.------