10 animals rescued after dog fighting investigation in Chester County

EMBED </>More Videos

10 animals rescued after dog fighting investigation. Watch this report from Action News at 5pm on February 26, 2018. (WPVI)

COATESVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) --
Ten animals are now in the care of The Brandywine Valley SPCA following an investigation into dog fighting in Chester County.

Police say the six dogs and four rabbits are getting medical treatment as they are held as evidence in the case.

Investigators have charged 39-year-old Dwayne Molina of Coatesville with animal cruelty.

The investigation began after state police observed a dog with severe wounds in Molina's car during a traffic stop back in November.

The Brandywine Valley SPCA is looking for donations to help care for the animals.

Anyone willing to help can visit this link for SPCA donations.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsanimal abuseCoatesville
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Show More
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Ford recalls 550K vehicles that can roll away unexpectedly
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
More News