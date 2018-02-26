COATESVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) --Ten animals are now in the care of The Brandywine Valley SPCA following an investigation into dog fighting in Chester County.
Police say the six dogs and four rabbits are getting medical treatment as they are held as evidence in the case.
Investigators have charged 39-year-old Dwayne Molina of Coatesville with animal cruelty.
The investigation began after state police observed a dog with severe wounds in Molina's car during a traffic stop back in November.
The Brandywine Valley SPCA is looking for donations to help care for the animals.
