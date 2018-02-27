U.S. & WORLD

Mail carrier refuses to deliver mail inside nudist community

USPS won't deliver mail in nudist community. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on February 27, 2018. (WPVI)

A nudist community in Florida is angry over a letter carrier's refusal to deliver mail inside their gates.

Most of the mail is placed in mailboxes outside the gate at the Eden RV Resort in Hudson.

Residents say one carrier refuses to deliver packages inside the park, saying she's offended by the naked lifestyle.

"It offends me that she does not do her job because if she can't do her job, then she shouldn't be having this job," resident Eileen Hudak said.

The US Postal Service says the carrier has every right to refuse to go beyond the gates if she's not comfortable.

