Dangling wire damages Acela train in Folcroft

Wire damages Acela Train in Folcroft. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on February 27, 2018. (WPVI)

FOLCROFT, Pa. (WPVI) --
It was an unexpectedly long night for dozens of passengers on board an Acela train that was forced to stop after hitting a dangling wire.

A conductor on another train noticed the wire dangling near the Folcroft Station in Delaware County around 11 p.m. Monday.

The oncoming Acela train didn't have time to stop before hitting it.

It damaged the head carriage on top of the engine.

A back up train later arrived to transport the passengers.

