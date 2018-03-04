Pierre-Laurent Aimard (Luh-ron, A-mar') is considered a keyboard powerhouse and the Philadelphia Chamber Music Society is putting on a program that showcases the talents of the internationally renowned pianist, famous for his ability to perform piano repertoire from all periods.
"This is a man that has incredible technique and an incredible mind," says Miles Cohen, Artistic Director of the Philadelphia Chamber Music Society. "Performing well over five decades in front of the public, which means that he's definitely a child prodigy."
For his solo concert, he'll perform a broad range of works spanning nearly 200 years.
"We will have music that we've never heard before on our series and we'll have music that is played very often," says Cohen.
From works by Hungarian composer Franz Liszt to the Frenchman, Oliver Messiaen.
"He'll create bird like ornamentations on the piano," says Cohen.
The grand finale is a pair of sonatas-one from the Russian avant grade, the other a work by Beethoven so technically challenging it redefined the sonata.
"It really is monumental. It's called the Hammerklavier sonata," says Cohen. "It's akin to juggling chainsaws while reciting Shakespeare. Now I think that's a pretty good way to describe it. I mean it really is that complex."
It's considered one of the most demanding solos in classical music.
"It's a real treat to hear that piece just alone performed on a program, let alone all of what we'll hear beforehand and leading up," says Cohen.
The solo concert is one night only, March 13 at 8 p.m. in the Kimmel Center's Perelman Theater. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at , visit, The Arts in Philly.
