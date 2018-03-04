6ABC LOVES THE ARTS

Philadelphia Chamber Music Society welcomes pianist Pierre-Laurent Aimard

EMBED </>More Videos

6abc Loves the Arts. Karen Rogers reports during Action News Mornings on March 4, 2018. (WPVI)

Pierre-Laurent Aimard (Luh-ron, A-mar') is considered a keyboard powerhouse and the Philadelphia Chamber Music Society is putting on a program that showcases the talents of the internationally renowned pianist, famous for his ability to perform piano repertoire from all periods.

"This is a man that has incredible technique and an incredible mind," says Miles Cohen, Artistic Director of the Philadelphia Chamber Music Society. "Performing well over five decades in front of the public, which means that he's definitely a child prodigy."

For his solo concert, he'll perform a broad range of works spanning nearly 200 years.

"We will have music that we've never heard before on our series and we'll have music that is played very often," says Cohen.

From works by Hungarian composer Franz Liszt to the Frenchman, Oliver Messiaen.

"He'll create bird like ornamentations on the piano," says Cohen.

The grand finale is a pair of sonatas-one from the Russian avant grade, the other a work by Beethoven so technically challenging it redefined the sonata.

"It really is monumental. It's called the Hammerklavier sonata," says Cohen. "It's akin to juggling chainsaws while reciting Shakespeare. Now I think that's a pretty good way to describe it. I mean it really is that complex."

It's considered one of the most demanding solos in classical music.

"It's a real treat to hear that piece just alone performed on a program, let alone all of what we'll hear beforehand and leading up," says Cohen.

The solo concert is one night only, March 13 at 8 p.m. in the Kimmel Center's Perelman Theater. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at , visit, The Arts in Philly.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainment6abc Loves the ArtsartKimmel CenterCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
6ABC LOVES THE ARTS
6abc Loves the Arts: 'Renoir: Father and Son' at the Barnes Foundation
6abc Loves the Arts: Rodin Museum's pop-up beer Garden, Oval+ returns
6abc Loves the Arts: 'Star Wars', Eagles Super Bowl celebration headlines July at the Mann Center
Last call for Franklin Square's Chinese Lantern Festival
6abc Loves the Arts: Independence Seaport Museum ready for a summer of fun
More 6abc Loves the Arts
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Bruce Springsteen surprises audience at Billy Joel concert
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Demi Lovato Sweepstakes
Becca visits her final 4 men's hometowns
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Show More
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Ford recalls 550K vehicles that can roll away unexpectedly
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
More News