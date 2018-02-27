Amazon's augmented reality app lets you try before you buy

Amazon is the latest retailer to offer augmented reality technology, letting you virtually see a product in your home, space or even on yourself before you buy it.It's the techy new way to try before you buy.AR view in the Amazon app lets you see how different items will look before you buy them.Amazon customers can now use an Apple or Android device to see exactly what that furniture, home decor, appliance and more might look like inside their home, without having to actually purchase it"I suspect Amazon will move AR into other areas of their retails. Just imagine seeing a sweater that you really like and being able to map it onto your own body," said Mark Ellwood, author of Bargain Fever.Amazon joins a growing list of companies now offering augmented reality shopping technology, from Ikea to Overstock and Target to Sephora, where you can try on makeup virtually.Choosing the perfect paint color is also now at your fingertips. A Dutch paint company called AkzoNobel launched an app called the Visualizer, where you can see what it will look like before any paint hits the wall.Toys R Us is also going virtual, letting you see how toys work with a new app called Play Chaser.These retailers hope this will help you get ideas and inspiration and also cut back on returns from things that just don't quite work.------