PARKING

Philadelphia Parking Authority rolls-out parking ticket amnesty program

EMBED </>More Videos

PPA rolls out parking ticket amnesty program: Rick Williams reports on Action News at 5 p.m., February 27, 2018 (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Starting Thursday, Philadelphia will offer a parking-ticket amnesty program.

"It will allow all parking tickets that people have received prior to 2013 to be wiped out," she said.

To enroll in the program, you have to pay any and all parking tickets you've received since 2013.

You can sign up for a payment plan for outstanding tickets.

You can enroll online starting Thursday. The program ends on April 30.

The program will collect money for the cash-strapped School District of Philadelphia.
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsparkingtickets
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PARKING
Philly controller to conduct audit of parking authority
Man pays parking ticket after 44 years
Phila. parking ticket amnesty program extended for some
Some sleep over PPA to make ticket amnesty deadline
Philly parking ticket amnesty program ends Monday
More parking
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Show More
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Ford recalls 550K vehicles that can roll away unexpectedly
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
More News