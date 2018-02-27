Starting Thursday, Philadelphia will offer a parking-ticket amnesty program."It will allow all parking tickets that people have received prior to 2013 to be wiped out," she said.To enroll in the program, you have to pay any and all parking tickets you've received since 2013.You can sign up for a payment plan for outstanding tickets.You can enroll online starting Thursday. The program ends on April 30.The program will collect money for the cash-strapped School District of Philadelphia.