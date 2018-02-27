The Methacton School District Board of School Directors voted to approve the findings reached by the arbitration panel that has been working to review the final and best offers of both the Board and Methacton Education Association (MEA) since October of 2017.As noted in courtesy of the floor during the Board's meeting on February 27, 2018, MEA voted to affirm the panel's recommendation, and as a result, the arbitrators' decision will be final and binding. Rules of the non-binding arbitration process set forth by the panel state that confidentiality of the decision/recommendation should be maintained during the ten-day consideration period or until this decision and recommendation is ratified or rejected by the Association or accepted or rejected by the Board, whichever comes first. As such, the Board released details of the panel's recommendation immediately following the meeting.The panel's recommendation includes salary increases of 3.99% in year one, 5.11% in year two, and 3.87% in year three. Included in this decision are increases in teacher premium share contributions that result in a net impact of 3.99% in year one, 4.64% in year two, and 3.07% in year three.The Methacton Board of School Directors and the Methacton Education Association received the decision/recommendation from the three-member Non-Binding Arbitration panel for contract negotiations, composed of an MEA-appointed arbitrator, a Board of School Directors-appointed arbitrator, and a mutually agreed upon neutral arbitrator. The panel of three arbitrators drafted a unanimous recommendation to be acted upon within 10 days by both parties under the provisions of the law.The Methacton School District serves the Lower Providence and Worcester townships of Montgomery County.More than 4,700 students attend Methacton Schools.------